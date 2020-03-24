Effectiveness of Ohio’s stay at home order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed a ‘stay at home’ order that goes into effect Monday night. The order is meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Starting at midnight, only essential business and travel will be permitted.

The Associate Chief Medical Officer of Miami Valley Hospital, Dr. Roberto Colon, joined 2 NEWS Monday to talk about the effectiveness of a shelter in place order.

“The hospitals can do as much as we can to try to treat the patients when they come in sick and when they’re having problems, but we really need to try to contain this infection before it keeps spreading,” said Dr. Colon. “I think this is a great step to try to do that and reinforce that message.”

He says that despite some claims, the general public does not need to don a protective mask outside of a health care scenario. If someone with the virus were to cough or sneeze into the open air, those particles, rather than staying suspended in the open air for a period of time, actually fall.

As far as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Dr. Colon says Miami Valley Hospital employees have the adequate protection that they need.

“We started preparing for this back in January,” he said. “One of the things that we have been able to do is make sure that we maintain an adequate supply, and as the number of cases in the community has increased, we’ve been able to make sure that we maintain not just an adequate supply, but adequate use.”