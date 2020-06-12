Educators trying to prepare for next year amid pandemic uncertainty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Colleges and universities switched to distance learning back in March, meaning students finished the latest term online.

Vince Lewis, Director of the L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the challenges the come with this style of learning.

“When you’re teaching in a face-to-face environment and then you switch to an online environment in a matter of a few days, that’s pretty challenging, but that couldn’t be helped,” Lewis said.

Some educators will prepare for the possibility of teaching in a face-to-face environment and a virtual environment at the same time.

Lewis says it is critical for educators to be easily accessible to their students, given that normal on-campus interaction is minimized due to health concerns.