Economist on the current GameStop stock conundrum

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A conundrum on Wall Street has hedge fund managers butting heads with amateur traders, blowing up the sell price of electronics retailer GameStop’s stock.

Dr. Jeff Haymond, a professor of economics at Cedarville University, said that the purpose of the stock market is to allow the public to invest in the flow of money — whether the investment is a wise one is often up to the investor.

The clash began when amateur traders on r/WallStreetBets, a community of people on the popular website Reddit, began flooding the market by buying and selling GameStop’s stock. Haymond said many hedge fund managers and other professional traders believe investing in something should net you a return based on the performance of the company.

GameStop has struggled to compete in the digital age as video games continue to be released on e-stores where players can download them without leaving their homes. Haymond said the process of shorting stocks is a difficult one to begin with, but r/WallStreetBets managed to pull it off.