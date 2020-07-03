Economic Impact: Small businesses closing again

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More businesses in the Miami Valley are closing again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, a professor of economics at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS on Thursday.

“This is a big problem. Ultimately, when we’re going to consume, we have to produce, which means in basic economic terms that the economy has to be up and running,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out how we can get back into production in a way that is safe for everybody.”

Dr. Haymond says that while state and federal governments may be able to offer short-term loans and solutions, every day it gets more difficult for businesses to survive.

