Dr. Mark Caleb Smith talks impeachment inquiry

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States House of Representatives voted on Thursday to continue the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump with certain rules.

To talk about the impeachment inquiry, Dr. Mark Caleb Smith from Cedarville University talked with 2 NEWS on Five on 2.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS