Documentary on Fuyao to premier on Netflix next week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fuyao site is the focus of an award-winning documentary called “American Factory.” The film is set to debut on Netflix on Wednesday, but there will be several opportunities next week to view the documentary in theaters.

A public viewing will be held Monday and the Victoria Theatre, and at The Neon and Little Art Theatre starting Wednesday.

Filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichart believe the film highlights Fuyao’s troubles and triumphs, as well as Dayton’s international impact.

“Fuyao is an important story for Dayton. We’re proud to be from Dayton, we’ve been telling stories from this part of the world for a while now, and it’s an epic story of globalization that comes to our little town right here,” Bognar said.

For more information on the film, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.