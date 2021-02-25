Doctor weighs on sporting events, new COVID-19 vaccine

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — This week saw several major updates to Ohio’s fight against the coronavirus. Governor Mike DeWine announced reopening sporting and entertainment events and a new vaccine on the horizon.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said reopening sporting and entertainment events with limited capacity is a great start to getting things back to normal. He said with vaccinations on the rise, it’s a good call for the state to get back in the stadium.

Colon said the latest vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be a game changer due to it not requiring subzero storage, as well as only needing one dose to inoculate people. If approved, it could go a long way in helping rural communities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS