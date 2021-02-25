Doctor weighs on sporting events, new COVID-19 vaccine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — This week saw several major updates to Ohio’s fight against the coronavirus. Governor Mike DeWine announced reopening sporting and entertainment events and a new vaccine on the horizon.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said reopening sporting and entertainment events with limited capacity is a great start to getting things back to normal. He said with vaccinations on the rise, it’s a good call for the state to get back in the stadium.

Colon said the latest vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be a game changer due to it not requiring subzero storage, as well as only needing one dose to inoculate people. If approved, it could go a long way in helping rural communities.