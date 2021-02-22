Doctor weighs in the state’s timeline of nursing home visitation regulations

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine took time during Monday’s coronavirus briefing to outline what constitutes as “compassionate care visits” at nursing homes in Ohio, and urged facilities to consider these as positivity rates throughout the state decrease.

Unlike traditional visits compassionate care visits are intended for patients who are visibly suffering, recently brought into a facility or or dying.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said the initial freeze on nursing home visitations was in reaction to the sheer number of deaths coming from them during the height of the pandemic. He said it was intended to protect them, and now that the numbers are trending downward, those restrictions can be lifted.

“We’ve had to continuously adapt and looking back, we’ve done the best that we can. With the new tools we have now, we’re in a much better place,” said Colon.