Doctor weighs in on winter weather delaying COVID vaccine shipments

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A major winter storm covered the Miami Valley, and a lot of the U.S., in snow Monday, delaying shipments of COVID-19 vaccine and bumping the carefully planned time tables for clinics.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said the manner in which doses are shipped allows them to be protected even if they’re delayed in transit. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are stored a very cold temperatures.

Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio’s unified vaccine registration website was finished with the first step of its development. Colon said that having this type of system is a big step for Ohio because it gives another tool to Ohioans.