Doctor weighs in on rapid vaccine expansion across US

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. continues to see rapid expansion of vaccination programs, with the Centers for Disease Control estimating nearly three million people getting vaccinated each day.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital, said that the more people able to get vaccinated, the better off we are against possible variants. Fewer people to spread COVID-19 means fewer places for it to mutate.

Colon also thinks AstraZeneca’s vaccine is a welcomed addition, but believes we should take the vaccine candidate through the process to make sure it is safe to use.

While Moderna and Pfizer doses are most common in Montgomery County, Colon said Johnson & Johnson are also being distributed with the rest.