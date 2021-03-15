Doctor weighs in on Ohio’s mass vaccination rollout

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Several cities in Ohio will host mass vaccine sites by the end of March, with Cleveland’s FEMA site being the first to open sometime this week.

Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director with Premier Health, said that opportunities for getting vaccinated can only be a good thing. Allen believes the vaccine is our best bet at overcoming the coronavirus.

Allen asks Miami Valley residents who make a vaccine appointment, to call and cancel if they end up not needing it. This gives health care workers the notice necessary to reallocate the dose to someone else who might need it.

He said that if you’re struggling to get an appointment, you can always reach out to clinics via phone. In Premier Health’s case, they have some waitlists and other organizations may as well.