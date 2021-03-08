Doctor weighs in on Ohio’s centralized scheduling website

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced another update to who’s eligible for the vaccine in Ohio, along with the launch of the state’s very own centralized scheduling website for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said this is a step in the right direction but it will be a significant number of weeks before the state would consider lifting its health orders.

“As you can see by the number of cases we need to get to, we need to reduce the number of cases by half of where they presently are,” said Colon.

Colon said one of the major complaints people have had about the vaccination process in Ohio is appointment availability. With the state’s new scheduling website, he said people should have a much easier time checking for and booking appointments.