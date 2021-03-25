Doctor weighs in on Ohio’s case rate plateauing

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing that Ohio’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has plateaued ahead of the state opening mass vaccination clinics in various cities.

“We had been tracking this steady decrease in the number of new cases occurring, and unfortunately over the last week we’ve seen that the decrease has flattened out, and in fact ticked up a little bit,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Colon said Ohioans need to get back to doing things the way we were before the vaccine. Things like keeping apart, social distancing and wearing a mask in public.

Though the vaccine and mass clinics are a big step forward, looming events like spring break and Easter, along with nicer weather, could set Ohio on the wrong course if residents aren’t careful.