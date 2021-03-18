Doctor weighs in on impact of 40+ registration opening

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans 40 and older become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine Friday, with some clinics across the state already offering available dose(s) as supply continues ramping up.

Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director for Premier Health, said he believes supply will likely be comparatively low in the beginning. This will lead to difficulty getting the vaccine, especially after March 29.

He said things will even out, like they did earlier in the state’s vaccination effort. It will just take more supply.

Governor Mike DeWine said a major reason he wants to get ahead of the curve are COVID-19 variants. Allen thinks Ohio’s efforts right now will pay off in the end and prevent further spread, if from outliers like variant strains of the virus.