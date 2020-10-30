Doctor weighs in on how ‘COVID fatigue’ is affecting Ohioans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With a continued upward trend of cases and two days of single day records, Ohio is beginning to see more and more hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, with the Kettering Health Network, said on the ground level healthcare workers are seeing an increase of ICU admissions.

He said it’s apparent that people are experiencing “COVID fatigue,” with the state’s lockdown coming early on in the pandemic. Now that cases are exceeding anything we saw in the spring and summer, folks are less inclined to wear masks or socially distance because of how long they’ve been doing it.