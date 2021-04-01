Doctor weighs in on Gov. DeWine’s move to vaccinate students on campus

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine is shifting the states focus from vaccinating vulnerable groups to reaching college students where they are — on college campuses.

The governor announced Thursday that various college campuses can expect one-shot clinics where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed. He also encouraged college students to visit if one was at their college or univesrity.

Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director at Premier Health, said there is a lot of cross-contamination between Ohio and Michigan, which has become a hotspot in the U.S. for COVID variants.

Allen said that though it is each students personal choice, getting vaccinated now not only helps those around you, it could also help you as you get older. He points out that COVID-19 is not likely to go away and as far as we can tell, getting vaccinated against it protects you for a while.