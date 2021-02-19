Doctor talks about complications that arise with diabetes and COVID-19

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Not only does COVID-19 make regulating blood sugar more difficult people with diabetes, they’re also at risk of more severe symptoms.

Dr. Miguel Parilo, of the Bull Family Diabetes Center, said along with blood sugar issues, people that have diabetes often have other problems that put them at higher risk — things like obesity, high blood pressure and advanced age.

Parilo said that people with diabetes aren’t necessarily more susceptible to the virus, but because of these underlying conditions symptoms can often be more pronounced than in other patients.

The pandemic is also putting up barriers. People hunkering down to keep healthy may be avoiding appointments or not picking up prescriptions, which can lead to other complications with diabetes.