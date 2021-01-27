Doctor shares how some process cancer diagnosis, stages of grief

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — In 2020 the American Cancer Society reported 1.8 million new cases of cancer in the United States and over 600,000 people died as a result of it. The physical toll is apparent, but Dustin Diamond’s recent diagnosis brought to light the mental toll cancer takes on those who have it, and those who love them.

Dr. James Ouellette, an oncologist with Premier Health, said after hearing “Saved by the Bell” star Diamond blame his current diagnosis on staying in cheap hotels he immediately saw he was in the grieving process.

Ouellette said doctors talk about grief surrounding death, but being told you have cancer can cause just as much grief for you and your loved ones.

Acknowledging your sick is an important part of the process as well. Ouellette said men are more likely to ignore problems, while women will come forward with them — delaying the discovery of cancer can often complicate the process.

Ouellette urges people to make a concerted effort to keep healthy and come forward if they feel like something isn’t right.