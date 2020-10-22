Do presidential debates really serve a purpose?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The final presidential debate takes place Thursday, where both candidates will give their last pitch to the American people on why they think they should be president. But will it change anything?

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, said that debates don’t really serve any function when candidates provide rehearsed reactions and sound bites instead of impromptu statements.

Smith doesn’t think a mute button will change too much about the debate either. There will still be a debate section where he expects the same results as the first debate.