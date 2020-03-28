Difference in coronavirus restrictions at state, federal level

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State and federal orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus are changing our everyday lives. Dr. Marc Clauson, a history and law professor at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Friday to talk about those orders and who controls what.

Up until now, governors across the country have been managing individual states and making decisions in connection with state health departments. Only recently has the President talked about reopening things by Easter.

Dr. Amy Acton said Friday our peak number of cases is projected to hit in mid-May, which may introduce differing approaches between state and federal levels.

“They’re pretty much paralleling in the way they approach it. The way it usually goes, is the health authorities have a specific, narrow kind of authority to deal with quarantining and isolation. The governors of the states as well as the President himself in a federal situation has the authority to do things like declare martial law, or to shut down businesses, or do thing like that to assist in the health crisis,” Dr. Clauson said. “They’re different kinds of authority but they’re supposed to be working together.”

He says it’s hard to say for sure if the President could completely overrule Governor DeWine if he wants to lift restrictions across the country before DeWine is ready to do that on a state level.