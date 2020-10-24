Did the final debate make much of a difference?

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The final presidential debate was far less chaotic than the first, with a significantly more civil tone and a new mute feature that provided each candidates their time to speak.

Dr. Joe Valenzano, a communications professor University of Dayton, said that unlike previous debates between different candidates, the focus was less on the issues and more on the tone.

Valenzano doesn’t think this debate will move the needle too much when it comes to who’s voting for who. With 50 million people having already voted, which is 40% of the total votes cast in 2016, many have already made up their mind.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS