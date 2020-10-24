Did the final debate make much of a difference?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The final presidential debate was far less chaotic than the first, with a significantly more civil tone and a new mute feature that provided each candidates their time to speak.
Dr. Joe Valenzano, a communications professor University of Dayton, said that unlike previous debates between different candidates, the focus was less on the issues and more on the tone.
Valenzano doesn’t think this debate will move the needle too much when it comes to who’s voting for who. With 50 million people having already voted, which is 40% of the total votes cast in 2016, many have already made up their mind.
