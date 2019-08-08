DeWine’s gun safety proposals from law enforcement perspective

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Patrick Oliver with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to discuss how Governor DeWine’s proposals compare to current Ohio gun laws and background check policies.

The day after DeWine was greeted with chants of “Do something!” from the crowd at a vigil for Oregon District shooting victims, he announced 17 proposals to address gun safety. However, it will be up to state legislature to act on the proposals.

“I suspect he’s going to be looking at red flag gun laws, he’s going to be looking at restricting military-grade weapons, he’s going to be looking at what to do about the mentally ill, and he’s going to be looking at increasing background checks,” Dr. Oliver said.

Red flag laws would allow law enforcement at the state level to essentially take weapons away from someone who is deemed as a possible danger to themselves or others.

“It depends on how they’re crafted but I think there is momentum to do something in that direction. I think that will probably happen,” he said.

President Trump announced this week that he is ready to look into the idea of universal background checks.

“That’s the most difficult of all the steps because basically you’re impacting every single person, and a lot of the people who get weapons are law abiding citizens. So you want to be careful not to infringe upon their rights to obtaining weapons.”

