DeWine talks with Montgomery County school superintendents about outdoor classes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke with the superintendents of two Montgomery County school districts about changes they’ve made due to the pandemic, including having classes and events outside.
Dr. Roberto Colon, the Associate Chief Medical Officer with Miami Valley Hospital, said that he was surprised he hadn’t heard districts doing this earlier.
“This is actually something tried, pretty successfully, for the flu pandemic back in 1918,” said Colon. “It’s a great way of being able to expand the classroom. It’s easier to socially distance outside, there tends to be better air movement.”
Having class outside not only reduces the chances of transmitting COVID-19, but it gives the students a new setting to learn in.
