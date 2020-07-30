DeWine seeks 10 p.m. last call for Ohio liquor sales

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced changes to the state advisory map. Among those, Clark County is no longer under a red Level 3 alert.

He also announced new suggestions for bars.

“I think we need to do anything, at this point, to try to get our rates down,” said Dr. Steven Burdette with Miami Valley Hospital.

He says the hospital has seen multiple instances of families who end up spreading the virus among themselves.

“We think about it in big crowds but we don’t necessarily think about our mother or our father or our kids as being the source of an infection,” he said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS