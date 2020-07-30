DeWine seeks 10 p.m. last call for Ohio liquor sales

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced changes to the state advisory map. Among those, Clark County is no longer under a red Level 3 alert.

He also announced new suggestions for bars.

“I think we need to do anything, at this point, to try to get our rates down,” said Dr. Steven Burdette with Miami Valley Hospital.

He says the hospital has seen multiple instances of families who end up spreading the virus among themselves.

“We think about it in big crowds but we don’t necessarily think about our mother or our father or our kids as being the source of an infection,” he said.