DeWine looks to reopen economy while acknowledging COVID-10 remains among us

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State and national leaders are working to reopen the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Governor DeWine said Thursday he hopes to begin phase one by May 1.

“I think we have to be very careful about doing that and that’s why some of these protocols are being devised for how we can set up the hospitals to be able to ramp up some of those elective procedures,” says Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital. “The last thing we want to do is bring in a whole bunch of new patients into any of these facilities that could potentially create an introduction point for more virally-infected patients into our area.”

When asked how we get back to normal life as it was before the pandemic, he said, “I think everyone’s guessing at that one, unfortunately. We need to really see this disease fading away and we don’t yet know when it’s going to do that, or how. If we reach this critical point of immunity within the United States and the population, we will gradually see the disease hopefully going dormant as there are less susceptible individuals to be able to get it.”

While a vaccine could certainly speed that process up, we’re likely a year or more away from seeing it.

Dr. Colon says there is no evidence to suggest that the summer months will kill of the virus.

“There are some viruses that do have a seasonal appearance to them, we see that a lot with influenza within our communities, but there’s no evidence yet that coronavirus is going to do that. It would be great if warm months get here and boom, it’s gone, but there’s really no scientific evidence it’s going to happen,” he said.

He goes on to say that it could be months before the public and state officials are comfortable enough to let their guard down and stop taking precautions such as wearing masks.