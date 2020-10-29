DeWine explains test positivity rates, urges Ohioans to wear a mask

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After another breaking another single-day record, Gov. Mike DeWine took to the airwaves to urge Ohioans to take back control from the virus and begin following state guidelines. But is that enough to reverse course after seeing such a huge spike in cases?

DeWine stressed how testing more people does not necessarily mean more cases. The more testing the state does, the lower the positivity rate should be — unless cases are on the rise.

The state tested roughly 50,000 people Wednesday and the positivity number increased, indicating a growing number of cases. This is something seen across state borders and in Europe, with both Germany and France shutting down completely.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see the state shutdown again. We did that once. Ohioans did that exceedingly well,” DeWine said.

The governor pointed out that after a spike in the summer, he mandated masks and case numbers plummeted “like a rock.”

DeWine said that the one thing we know for sure, is that wearing a mask has helped prevent the spread of COVID-19. When cases begin to rise, all indicators point to masks not being worn.

“What we’re seeing is people are sick of wearing masks. People are tired and they’re letting their guard down. What I’m saying is, ‘look Ohio we gotta rally.’ It could be a very difficult winter with hospitals overflowing and other things we’ve seen on TV before,” DeWine said.

To avoid other outcomes DeWine is urging Ohioans again to wear a mask. The the alternative to wearing a mask, DeWine said, is to shut the state down again.