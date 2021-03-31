Developing healthy habits during the pandemic to fight the ‘quarantine 15’

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A recent study revealed that many people have gained 1.5 lbs. per month throughout the pandemic, resulting in roughly 15 lbs. of weight gained since last year.

The study attributed this to health orders enacted during the pandemic, as well as a sudden change in daily routine. However, Dr. Joshua Ordway, of Premier Health Network, said making small changes now can help get you back on track.

“Getting back into a habit, even if its baby steps. A five-minute walk or meeting with a friend again would be huge for people,” said Ordway.

Ordway said that almost everyone is going through the same thing right now, and if your mental health is suffering because of it, reaching out to someone is key.