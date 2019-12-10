Democrats announce 2 articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – For only the fourth time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives will proceed with formal articles of impeachment against a sitting president.

Democrats announced the two articles Tuesday morning, setting the stage for a committee vote later this week.

Dr. Marc Clauson, Professor of History and Law at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS with a breakdown of the day.

The House Judiciary Committee drafted two articles against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“I think the House of Representatives realized that they had to be narrow on these otherwise they would lose some support on this, because the whole Russian investigation has lost a lot of steam,” Dr. Clauson said.

When asked if he believes the Senate can remain impartial through the eventual trial, Dr. Clauson says, “I think we can expect that they will not be.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.