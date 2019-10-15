Democratic presidential candidates prepare for Otterbein debate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio will be in the national spotlight Tuesday when the Democratic presidential candidates debate at Otterbein University. Dr. Mark Caleb Smith of Cedarville University will be in attendance and joined 2 NEWS to discuss his expectations.

The qualifying candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro; Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; activist Tom Steyer; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Joe Biden has been in the headlines recently in connection with the Trump impeachment inquiry, and allegations against him and his son. If other Democratic candidates try to use the allegations to attack Biden, this has the potential to help Trump in the process.

“On the one hand, they’re certainly going to want to highlight Biden’s emerging weaknesses. On the other, they don’t want to give credibility to President Trump’s charges. My guess is they could probably figure out a way to do this subtly by supporting Biden, but also by talking about some of the President’s claims,” said Dr. Mark Caleb Smith.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders is still recovering from a heart episode a few weeks ago.

“You almost don’t have to bring it up as one of the opponents, because everyone knows what’s happening. Depending on his appearance tomorrow, it just might be obvious that he’s struggling physically. But given his age, given what recently happened, this is now a significant campaign issue. For the younger candidates on the stage, simply being there and being younger might be enough to show the sharp contrast with Senator Sanders.”

