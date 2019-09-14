Democratic hopefuls square-off in Houston

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday night, all of the top Democratic presidential candidates shared the stage in Houston for the third debate.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith of Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss the highlights.

Gun violence was a hot topic after a mass shooting in Texas left 22 people dead. Beto O’Rourke noted that there weren’t enough ambulances at times to take all the wounded to the hospital.

“Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said, to cheers from the crowd.

“It’s not a popular opinion right now to be arguing for the confiscation of weapons, especially a mandatory confiscation. For Mr. O’Rourke, I really think he thinks this is his ticket to joining that upper tier of candidates, but it would be an extremely unpopular and controversial opinion, I think, for the Democratic party to take,” he said, adding that such rhetoric likely benefits the Republicans right now.

In terms of the top three candidates (Biden, Warren, and Sanders), Dr. Mark Caleb Smith felt that Elizabeth Warren did the best.

He goes on to say that over the course of the debate process, more and more candidates are likely to drop out unless the polls change drastically.

