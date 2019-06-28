Democratic debates reveal rifts between candidates

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Mark Caleb Smith of Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss this week’s 2020 Democratic debates.

Democratic divisions over race, age and ideology burst into public view in Thursday night’s presidential debate, punctuated by a heated exchange between former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

“I think we saw some of the old Democratic party versus the new Democratic party last night. Joe Biden represents a little bit more moderate or centrist party, obviously older in terms of his own age, than someone like Kamala Harris, who represents a new party that’s a little bit more progressive, maybe even leaning a little bit toward Democratic socialism. That confrontation was wide open and front-and-center last night,” he said.

In order to stand a chance against President Trump in 2020, he believes each candidate will have to try their best to set themselves apart.

“What they’re trying to establish is viability, that they can hold the stage with President Trump, they have a chance to win this nomination. That will attract donors, volunteers, support, and put them in a position to keep competing for this nomination. Otherwise, this thing’s going to be over for some of these candidates very quickly.”

