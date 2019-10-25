DEA to accept vaping devices during Natl. Drug Take Back Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday, October 26. The event is a national campaign that addresses prescription drug abuse.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss how to properly get rid of old prescriptions.

“Prescription pills are still very sought-after on the street,” he said. “So we have to get those out of peoples’ homes. We don’t want people breaking in and trying to get them, we don’t want loved ones seeing them and experimenting with them, so the best thing to do is get them out of the house and take them somewhere safe where you know they’ll be destroyed.”

Drug Take Back Day runs from 10 am until 2 pm.

Click here to find a collection site near you.

For the first time, vape devices will be accepted as well, but officials ask that you remove any batteries before disposal.

“With the vape pens today, you can put a lot of things in them. We’re already hearing about some of the dangerous effects just normal vaping does, so if you want to get rid of them, it’s a good time,” said Sheriff Streck.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.