Dayton’s art, entertainment industry a year shutting down due to COVID-19

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s been one year since the Old Victoria Theatre Association changed its name to Dayton Live, and what a year it turned out to be. More than most industries, entertainment has been hit hard and local attractions are no exception.

Ty Sutton, president and CEO of Dayton Live, said it’s been a tough first year as a newly rebranded organization but he is seeing plenty of signs of hope as we turn the corner on the pandemic.

“A year ago we had about 250 employees, today we have 26. But the signs of hope are definitely on the horizon,” Sutton said.

He said that people are eager to get back to live events and to experience things with friends and family. He said he believes, looking back 20 or 30 years from, that this will be a blip on the radar.