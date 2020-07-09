Dayton Live announces 2021-2022 lineup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Live announced Wednesday that it will welcome the first Dayton engagement of “Hamilton” to the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in the 2021-2022 season.

“Hamilton” will play two weeks, in 16 shows, in 2022. On-sale dates for single tickets and group tickets will be announced at a later time.

Officials with Dayton Live say the best way to secure access to tickets for the limited engagement is to purchase season tickets for the full 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton lineup, which will begin in January 2021, and renew your season tickets for 2021-2022 when the time comes.

Season ticket holders will have access to “Hamilton” tickets before they are available to the general public.

Click here for more information on “Hamilton.”

Here is the complete lineup for the 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season:

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

January 12 – 17, 2021 – Schuster Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

February 9 – 14, 2021 – Schuster Center

THE BAND’S VISIT

March 9 – 14, 2021 – Schuster Center

Disney’s THE LION KING

May 6 – 23, 2021 – Schuster Center

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

*NEW*

June 8 – 13, 2021

CATS

*NEW DATES*

July 6 – 11, 2021 – Schuster Center

ANASTASIA

*NEW DATES*

July 20 – 25, 2021 – Schuster Center

For complete details on the Premier Health Broadway in Dayton series, go to daytonlive.org/broadway.