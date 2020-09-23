Dayton legal expert weighs in on Breonna Taylor ruling

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the officers involved with the death of Breonna Taylor, charging former Sgt. Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment after bullets he shot entered a neighboring home.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton, wasn’t surprised by Wednesday’s ruling. He said based on the law and the facts that were presented, he didn’t expect other charges to come forward.

Another avenue the family could take may involve asking the federal government to look into whether Taylor’s constitutional rights were violated by the three police officers. However, Hoffmeister thinks there isn’t much else to present for a civil lawsuit.

“I think what you see is about the limit of how far you can criminally prosecute some folks,” Hoffmeister said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS