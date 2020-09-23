Dayton legal expert weighs in on Breonna Taylor ruling

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the officers involved with the death of Breonna Taylor, charging former Sgt. Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment after bullets he shot entered a neighboring home.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton, wasn’t surprised by Wednesday’s ruling. He said based on the law and the facts that were presented, he didn’t expect other charges to come forward.

Another avenue the family could take may involve asking the federal government to look into whether Taylor’s constitutional rights were violated by the three police officers. However, Hoffmeister thinks there isn’t much else to present for a civil lawsuit.

“I think what you see is about the limit of how far you can criminally prosecute some folks,” Hoffmeister said.