Dayton Foundation raises over $725K for shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation has received a huge response since creating the Oregon District Tragedy Fund in the wake of the shooting. Michelle Lovely sat down with 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss the progress they’ve made.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Foundation had collected over $725,000 from roughly 3,300 donors.

“We anticipate we’ll be at about a million and a half potentially with all of the pledges and corporations and individuals that have told us they’re giving,” said Lovely.

If you would like to give, the Dayton Foundation has added a new method, by texting “Dayton” to 20222. The default is a $10 donation, but you can keep sending the text to make additional donations, as many times as your carrier will allow.

100 percent of funds raised will go directly to the shooting victims and their families.

“We’re covering any fees that are assessed and not charging any administrative fees, so everything is going right to the families and those impacted. We are forming a committee to decide what that protocol will be, so the committee will help decide how the money will be allocated,” she said.

Ideally, The Dayton Foundation will start thinking about wrapping up donations around October.

Click here to make a donation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.