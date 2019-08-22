Dayton Foundation hopes for spike in donations during Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Preparations are underway for the Gem City Shine benefit concert hosted by Dave Chappelle. Michelle Lovely with the Dayton Foundation joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss what the event means for the victims and families of those impacted by the Oregon District shooting.

The Dayton Foundation created the Oregon District Tragedy Fund almost immediately after the mass shooting, and people have continued to donate.

“It continues to grow. To me, the outpouring is just…I’m amazed at it every day. We’re up to about 1.3 million dollars that’s collected and more in pledges,” says Lovely.

A committee has been formed in order to figure out the best way to distribute the funds.

“Once that committee’s in place, they will be responsible for looking and talking to experts from around the country, listening to how they’ve done things, really just doing the due diligence to make sure that we’re putting in place the right protocols for disbursement of the funds.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund, click here.

You can also make a donation by texting “Dayton” to 20222. The default is a $10 donation, but you can keep sending the text to make additional donations, as many times as your carrier will allow.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.