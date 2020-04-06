Dayton Convention Center could become treatment site as hospitals expect surge of COVID-19 patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Convention Center has been chosen as a makeshift hospital location should the need arise as health care workers prepare to treat an expected surge of coronavirus patients.

According to the state health department, Ohio is approaching an influx of cases and local health experts are preparing for the peak.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss how hospitals are keeping up with that surge. He says that at the moment, hospital volume remains relatively low since the state put a halt on elective surgeries.

“We have a pretty good amount of capacity which is really allowing us to look at what that surge looks like in our facility, taking a look at different spaces, being able to utilize areas in a different way to be able to maximize the amount of physical space that we have before we have to look at other resources,” he said.

Dr. Colon says health care workers are provided either N95 or surgical masks, depending on the area they work in and what type of patients they are likely to be exposed to. Those who wish to bring in their own PPE from home are allowed to do so as long as it’s a level above what is being provided for them at the hospital.

The planning stages for utilizing the Dayton Convention Center as a hospital site are still very early.

“The goal for that is going to be an alternate treating location. It’s not really meant to be another hospital that’s being established in our community,” said Dr. Colon. “The plans are still being laid out as to exactly what that would look like, but the goal would be shifting away from some of the low-acuity, non-COVID patients into those areas.”

He stresses the importance of staying alert, informed, and active as the state awaits the surge in cases.