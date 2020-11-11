Dayton BBB warns of holiday scams

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — With the pandemic keeping some shoppers at home, a lot of holiday gifts are being purchased online instead. The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers about scams and false ads.

John North, president and CEO of the Dayton BBB, said they’re estimating $1,000 per person being spent on gifts this holiday season. However, that is down from spending in 2019.

To ensure that your purchase is legitimate, North suggests doing real research before clicking the order button. He said that the BBB website has seen a 316% increase this holiday so far.

North warned sellers as well, saying buyers can be just as big of a risk. Cases of buyers sending fake checks and asking for a refund have cost sellers plenty of money.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS