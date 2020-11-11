Dayton BBB warns of holiday scams

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — With the pandemic keeping some shoppers at home, a lot of holiday gifts are being purchased online instead. The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers about scams and false ads.

John North, president and CEO of the Dayton BBB, said they’re estimating $1,000 per person being spent on gifts this holiday season. However, that is down from spending in 2019.

To ensure that your purchase is legitimate, North suggests doing real research before clicking the order button. He said that the BBB website has seen a 316% increase this holiday so far.

North warned sellers as well, saying buyers can be just as big of a risk. Cases of buyers sending fake checks and asking for a refund have cost sellers plenty of money.