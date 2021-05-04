Dayton BBB reports uptick in funeral, cemetery scams during pandemic

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton BBB is reporting an uptick in funeral and cemetery scams during the pandemic, a business that is clearly taking advantage of those going through a tough time.

“People should be looking for reputable in our community to help plan. Usually that’s a funeral home, that can help make those plans, as well as a cemetery,” said John North, president and CEO of the Dayton BBB.

North said due to the stress of planning something like a funeral, scammers typically use that as leverage to ask for more money as a means of “making it easier” on the family. He recommends a professional that is upfront, honest and helpful about options.

Pre-planning a funeral is a good way to help alleviate some of the burden put on loved ones. This allows you the chance to make good decisions, choose a reputable funeral home and make for arrangements in the event the unthinkable happens.