Dayton BBB: Keep an eye out for scams when donating online

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to your community, is especially important in 2020 when so many small businesses and organizations have been suffering. However, experts are warning of scams that pose as charities.

John North, president of the Dayton BBB, said donor trust is down from other years but those who are more trusting are donating more than previous years.

For people in between, the most important factor is to find what your passionate about, determine if it’s an immediate need and do thorough research before sending your hard earned money.

North said research shouldn’t be a simple search on Facebook either — search for the organizations website, read its mission statement and read through other materials available online.