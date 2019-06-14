Dayton Air Show returns June 22-23

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Air Show will be returning to the Dayton International Airport on June 22 and 23.

Sheila Wallace, the media relations specialist for the Dayton Air Show, talks about the new aspects of 2019 air show, “We have a lady by the name of Jacquie B, she’s a wonderful aerobatic performer and the last time she was here with us at the show was 2004. So, we’re all really excited to get her back again. For a lot of folks who want to see actually something on the ground, not in the air, the Shockwave Jet Truck will be with us.”

Wallace clarifies that Sean Tucker, of Team Oracle, retired only from solo performances last year and will be returning this year with Jessy Panzer. Wallace said, “She is the only female formation aerobatic pilot in this country.”

On the topic of the Thunderbirds jet team, Wallace said, “It is a big draw, everyone loves it and of course, we are living in an Air Force town. So, you know, you tell people the Thunderbirds are coming, they’re always excited.”

“It is absolutely not too late to get tickets,” Wallace said. “They can go in one of two directions. You can go online to daytonairshow.com and purchase your tickets that way, or if you want to save three dollars a ticket, go to Kroger and purchase them there.”