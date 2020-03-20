Curbing the coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – National and state leaders are making difficult decisions to slow the spread of coronavirus. New York and Illinois are following a shelter in place order just like California, a precaution meant to help us curb the epidemic.

Dr. Steven Burdette with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Friday to talk about those precautions.

“I think a lot of folks are obviously very concerned about coronavirus whether you’re in a nursing home, you’re in a hospital, you’re at home. I think that all of us now are being very vigilant, really emphasizing the need to stay home if you’re sick,” he said.

Many are wondering what self-isolation could mean for a resurgence of COVID-19 moving forward after this pandemic peaks.

“I think eventually, many of us will become exposed to it and develop an immunity to it. The key right now is that we just don’t overwhelm the health care system. We can’t have everybody getting this infection at one time,” Dr. Burdette said.

He urges the public to go out and live their lives, but to heed the Governor’s orders and stay out of large crowds whenever possible.