Creating a new back-to-school routine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Getting back into a back to school routine has been made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

Family Therapist Jared Mueller with Kettering Health Network joined 2 NEWS to talk about establishing a routine around e-schedules.

“For families, for kids, and even for individuals, really focusing on the opportunities and what ‘can’ be can be really beneficial to creating those new routines,” he said. “We need to acknowledge what is going on, acknowledge the crisis, but then really spend most of our energy on what is available, what we ‘can’ do.”

