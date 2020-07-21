COVID-19 impact on symptoms, recovery of terminal illnesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek recently shared promising news, saying his battle against pancreatic cancer is going well.

Dr. James Ouellette, Director of the Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery Program at Miami Valley Hospital, joined 2 NEWS to discuss how rare recovery is for pancreatic cancer patients as well as the impact COVID-19 could have on terminal illnesses.

He says the reality is only about 3 percent of Stage 4 patients will live five years, while around 20 percent will make it through one year.

“Treatments have improved, but we are not at a point now where we are able to cure anyone with Stage 4 disease,” said Dr. Ouellette.

He goes on to say that the limitations brought on by the pandemic are affecting terminal patients who may otherwise have used this time to see loved ones or go on once-in-a-lifetime trips.

“That is affecting, not necessarily their treatment, but certainly their ability to do those things that they would have wanted to do given a limited lifespan,” Dr. Ouellette said.