COVID-19 impact on summer illnesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus pandemic is now bleeding into both Lyme disease and West Nile virus season. As people head outside more and more, how could this impact risks and cases of these summertime illnesses?

“I think it’s forcing everybody to realize that COVID is not the only thing out there,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital.

He says that those with Lyme disease and West Nile virus will typically have very specific exposures and symptoms that will help medical professionals diagnose them properly.