Could the vaccine lull be over now that more teens are eligible for Pfizer?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use on children as young as 12, making it the only vaccine available for teenagers from 12- to 18-years-old.

This comes as the Miami Valley, and the rest of the country, began seeing a lull in vaccine demand. Ohio declined roughly 80% of the federally allotted shipment for this past week.

“I think we’re going to see a fairly high demand, I think part of this is to counter the reduction in demand,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health. “Now we have an age group that obviously couldn’t get vaccinated before and I think there will be pent up demand.”

Weinstein points out that many children in that age range will be getting back into pre-pandemic summer activities. Things like summer camps, sports, community swimming pools and get-togethers could serve as a decent incentive for parents to consider Pfizer’s vaccine.

“I think the most important [thing to tell hesitant parents] is that the side effects are pretty much the same as we’ve seen in other groups. … We’re just not seeing serious side effects from the vaccine at any high rates. Again, the disease is worse than the prevention,” said Weinstein.

He said city and county public health departments are facing a tough challenge right now, but recommends putting effort into reaching communities that have not gotten as much attention as others.