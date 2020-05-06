Could the US see a second wave of COVID-19?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. medical experts are anticipating a second wave of coronavirus during the fall and winter months. Still, states are slowly easing restrictions.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital feels we have so far been successful in minimizing the virus’s immediate impact.

“You’re going to have some ups and downs for this disease where you may have a couple of days for some increased activity and potentially some of those deaths that are associated with that as well,” he said. “Some of that is inevitable simply because we’re testing more but also as we start going back out into the community there’s going to be a bit of increased transmission.”

He goes on to say that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding how a second wave might look in terms of case numbers or severity.

“We do believe this is likely going to be something that will keep coming up periodically. The extent of that is very difficult to tell,” he said.

Dr. Colon says that yearly mutations to the flu virus is what allows it to stick around from year to year, and if coronavirus follows suit we could see a similar seasonality.

He also offered words of gratitude to the nurses fighting on the frontlines of this pandemic, as it is National Nurses Week.