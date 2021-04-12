Could the shooting of Daunte Wright effect the Chauvin trial?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Inside the courtroom, the trial of Derek Chauvin has entered its third weeks, while outside protests broke out after a Black man was fatally shot by police in a suburb of outside of Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Center Police say that the officer that shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright did so by accident, and that he intended d to draw his taser instead.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, professor of law at the University of Dayton, said he hopes these events don’t influence the ongoing trial of the former Minneapolis police officer.

“I hope that jurors can focus on the evidence being presented in the courtroom, not what happens outside that influences them,” said Hoffmeister.

Hoffmeister said the shooting of Wright is being called an accident, but he argues that the police officer was being negligent. He said that when doctors, lawyers or even people operating vehicles make mistakes, it is rarely called an “accident,” especially when that person has received the necessary training to avoid the accident.