Coronavirus Vaccine: Successes and challenges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Oxford University researchers say their vaccine trial has been successful so far, but there are still several challenges ahead.

“There’s many vaccines out there that will, in the test tube, stimulate and immune response but it doesn’t mean that in the real world or in real life that the vaccine is going to do something,” said Dr. Steven Burdette with Miami Valley Hospital. “You have to have a vaccine that creates a response that will protect you and it’s also got to be safe.”

Extensive testing to determine whether vaccine recipients may develop side effects may slow the rollout process down.

“This is probably going to drag out many more months, I can’t say exactly how long,” Dr. Burdette said. “But to make sure that it works as well as that it doesn’t hurt anybody is going to take more time.”

He said while his hope is that the virus will not mutate and create a need for adjusting the vaccine each year, it is a possibility.